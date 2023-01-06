Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Stewart’s Shops The 2022 Holiday Match Program has raised over $2 million for local children’s organizations. From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, Stewart’s customers impressively donated $1,011,281 to the program and Stewart’s Shops doubled their donations. There are no administrative costs and 100% of the funds benefit local, nonprofit children’s organizations. “We are […]
Courtesy of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department On December 21, at the Public Safety Building in Troy, a formal swearing-in ceremony was held for the promotion of Deputy Kyle Bourgault to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Bourgault was sworn in by Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo, with family, friends, and colleagues in attendance. Throughout his […]
Submitted by CSC Chair Steve Powers Small but mighty New Lebanon continues to power its way toward achieving maximum climate change mitigation and resilience. It is the first in its region to achieve 5000 points in New York State Energy Research and Development Administration’s (NYSERDA) Clean Energy Communities program resulting in a $70,000 grant for […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]