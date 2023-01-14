Inmate Charged After Attacking Correctional Officer

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department

An inmate at the Rensselaer County Jail has been charged with attempted murder of a correctional officer after an unprovoked incident at the jail on the evening of January 4th.

Matthew W. Fluty, formerly of Brookview Ave in Troy, is alleged to have maliciously attacked an unsuspecting officer, taking his two-way radio, preventing the officer from calling for help. The unidentified officer who was performing his lawful duties at the time of the incident was beaten, overpowered, and strangled into unconsciousness. Fluty left the officer helpless on the upper-level floor of the housing unit containing more than 30 other inmates. Fortunately, the officer’s radio had alerted the facility’s Control Room and help responded almost immediately. Fluty has been charged with: