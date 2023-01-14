Hoosick Falls Water Source Update

Board Settles PFOA Legal Representation Lawsuit

By Doug La Rocque

In December of 2021 the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued what is called a Record of Decision that required Saint Gobain and Honeywell to drill two new wells and pipe the clean water to the Village's pumping station. At the Tuesday, January 10 meeting of the Board of Trustees, Environmental Attorney Dave Engel presented the Board with an update as to the progress of the work.