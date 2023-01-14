Grafton Town Board Highlights

By Chris Tergliafera

The Monday, January 9 meeting of the Grafton Town Board began with the 2023 Organizational Meeting where many resolutions were approved. Resolution 3 of 2023 named Vicky Burdick as the Town’s Dog Control Officer. Resolution 8 of 2023 named The Eastwick Press as one of the papers of record, and resolution 17 of 2023 set the date and time of the monthly Town Board meeting for the second Monday of the month at 7 pm, with the exception of October. The October meeting will be Wednesday, October 11. The meeting was adjourned in loving memory of Jason Rodd and Thomas Stowell.