Free Tax Filing at HACA

For the 18th year, HACA, 26 John St, will assist taxpayers with free income tax preparation and e-filing through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. VITA is a free, IRS sponsored program to help low and middle-income workers have their federal and state personal income taxes prepared and filed electronically at no cost.

Tax preparers will meet clients at their cars in the parking lot to collect their information and documents. Upon completion, clients will be contacted to pick them up and sign the required forms for E-filing.

Appointments can be made by calling 2-1-1 from New York, or 888-367-3211 from any area, beginning Monday, January 17.