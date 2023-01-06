Fire Destroys Hoosick Falls Country Club

Building Called a Total Loss

Submitted by the HFPD

On Friday, December 23, at approximately 11:56 pm, Hoosick Falls Police were dispatched to the Hoosick Falls Country Club, 73 Richmond Avenue, for a reported structure fire. When officers arrived on scene a heavy fire was observed on the North side of the building. The Hoosick Falls Fire Department along with several mutual aid departments had a tough time extinguishing the fire as they battled flames, snow, wind, and extremely cold temperatures.

There were occupants inside the building when the fire occurred, but everyone was able to make it out safely. Three firefighters did suffer smoke inhalation battling the fire.