Emergency Services Training Complex Officially Opens

Submitted by Rensselaer County

The new Rensselaer County Emergency Services Training Complex on Macha Lane in North Greenbush is open and ready for use as of Thursday, January 19.

Construction of a new training complex has been a priority for County Executive Steve McLaughlin and members of the County Legislature, and has received strong support from members of the emergency services community. The new complex replaces the former training center, at the same location, that was closed several years ago due to use and age.

The new complex features responsive training devices and systems, live fire displays, digital fire displays, various combustible displays and exercises, a state of the art control system, and a smoke maze to ensure emergency responders have the training and skills they need to protect and serve the residents of Rensselaer County.