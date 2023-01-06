Edward A. Seagroatt – Obituary

Troy – Edward A. Seagroatt, 81, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness.

You may have driven with him in his prized 1934 Ford Cabriolet with the top down. You may have spotted him in town surprising someone with a bouquet of long-stemmed roses. Or he may have called you on your birthday, always remembering the date but too polite to mention the year.

Born in Troy, Ed was the son of the late Albert Seagroatt and Helen Brown Seagroatt. Ed was raised in Berlin, NY and resided in the Capital District area all his life. He attended Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut and was a graduate of La Salle Institute in Troy, NY. Ed earned a degree in Ornamental Horticulture from the State University of New York at Farmingdale and later served in the Coast Guard.

Ed was the President of Seagroatt Floral in Berlin and Albany and later founded Seagroatt Riccardi in Latham. Ed was a leader in the floral industry and, early on, recognized and leveraged the power of information technology to improve efficiency and support growth.

A natural optimist, Ed faced any challenge with steadfastness and courage. He was blessed with many talents, but perhaps his greatest gift was for friendship. He served the community in ways large and small and was a faithful member of the Brunswick Church for more than fifty years.

The abundant love that he gave during his life was returned to him in full measure by his family. Ed is survived by his daughters Beth (Steven) Frankel of Hollis, NH, Heather (Edward Pittman) Seagroatt of Princeton, NJ and son, Shawn (Amy) Seagroatt of Clifton Park; his grandchildren Linley (Rafael) Cedeno, Jillian Frankel, Sam Pittman, Will Pittman, and Jack, Max, and Tyler Seagroatt; his sister Alice (Tom) McNally and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Howard Seagroatt.

Flowers are always welcomed; and contributions may be sent to the American Floral Endowment (AFE) where a memorial tribute in Ed’s honor has been established. To sign the guest book, light a candle, or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.