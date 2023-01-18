Culvert Collapses on Rt. 7 in Hoosick Falls

Road Remains Closed for Repairs

Courtesy of Rensselaer County

A section of State Route 7 in Hoosick Falls between State Route 22 and County Route 95 remains closed after the collapse of a culvert on Friday, January 13. Department of Transportation (DOT) and contractor forces are currently working around the clock to replace the culvert, which carries overflow water from the Hoosic River, with pre-cast concrete sections. Currently there is no timetable for completion. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the collapse has yet to be determined. Residents and motorists are asked to be patient during the closure. For updates, please visit dot.ny.gov.