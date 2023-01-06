County Announces Agreement with Employee Union

Submitted by the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin

Rensselaer County has reached an agreement on a contract with the bargaining unit representing the largest group of County employees. The agreement, reached after collective bargaining, will provide long-term stability and support the County’s mission to provide services to those who live and work in Rensselaer County.

The four-year agreement will run through 2026, and provide salary adjustments both sides termed fair, along with stipend payments to employees.

The agreement is the first to be reached with UPSEU following the pandemic, where County employees were recognized for outstanding and valuable service during COVID-19.

“This is a fair agreement, reached after productive negotiations, and is a long-term agreement that ensures stability and continuity of services as provided by our partners in public service, the hardworking men and women who serve the County and its residents,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

The agreement will be sent to UPSEU members for ratification, and subsequently to the Rensselaer County Legislature for consideration in the coming weeks.