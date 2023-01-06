Continuing Climate Success

Submitted by CSC Chair Steve Powers

Small but mighty New Lebanon continues to power its way toward achieving maximum climate change mitigation and resilience. It is the first in its region to achieve 5000 points in New York State Energy Research and Development Administration’s (NYSERDA) Clean Energy Communities program resulting in a $70,000 grant for energy upgrades.

The Town, with a population of 2305 people, was also the first in Columbia County to achieve Bronze Certification from the Climate Smart Communities program, which awards points for the completion of tasks taken to meet the challenges posed by climate change.

The Town Board has voted to use the latest grant for