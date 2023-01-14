Brunswick’s Aldi Opening Date Targeted

By Doug La Rocque

It was more than five years ago the Brunswick Planning Board approved the Aldi store on property next to Planet Fitness on Hoosick Road. The project ran into a snag when the NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) refused to place a traffic light at the intersection of Hoosick Road and Lord Avenue. That signal was a demand by Aldi, who refused to spend a dime on construction without it. So there the project sat with neither side willing to budge. The time frame on the Planning Board’s approval ran out, and the project was dead in the water, or so it seemed.