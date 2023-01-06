Bourgault Sworn in as Sergeant

Courtesy of the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department

On December 21, at the Public Safety Building in Troy, a formal swearing-in ceremony was held for the promotion of Deputy Kyle Bourgault to the rank of Sergeant. Sergeant Bourgault was sworn in by Rensselaer County Sheriff Patrick Russo, with family, friends, and colleagues in attendance.

Throughout his career, which began in 2008, Sergeant Bourgault has established a track record of professionalism and dedication. His many responsibilities include serving as the Public Information Officer since January of 2020, the Pistol Permit Background Investigator since 2016, and being a positive representative for the Sheriff’s Office in many community events throughout the years.

We wish to congratulate Sergeant Bourgault on his promotion and acknowledge his past performances and proven leadership, as well as his dedication and commitment to the citizens of Rensselaer County and to the Sheriff’s Office.