Anne M. Maxon – Obituary

Berlin – Anne M. (Littlefield) Maxon, 73, Berlin Town Clerk, died Tuesday evening, January 10, 2023 at The Center for Living & Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT after a brief illness. She was born in Bennington, VT on December 22, 1949, the daughter of the late Willard and Dorothy Heaney Littlefield.

Anne was a lifelong resident of Berlin. She graduated from Berlin Central School in 1968. She was employed at the Berlin Cash Market and also was a babysitter while raising her two sons.

She began her career at the Taconic Valley Bank in Berlin which later became Norstar Bank, and the Bank of America as a teller and eventually became the branch manager after over 30 years of service to the Berlin community.

Anne continued her service to her community serving as the Berlin Town Clerk for over 40 years, a position she was currently active in.

She was a member of the New York State Town Clerk’s Association, Berlin Fourth of July Parade Committee, and chairman of the Berlin Democratic Committee.

Anne loved spending time with her family and grandkids. She enjoyed stock car racing along with her late companion, Bud Hall.

She was the loving companion of 30 years of the late Allison J. “Bud” Hall, Sr. who died May 28, 2022; devoted mother of Christopher G. (Cindy) Maxon of Hoosick, and Matthew S. (JoAnna) Maxon of Berlin; adored grandmother of Kaitlyn, Ryan, Jacob, Colin, and Benjamin Maxon; step-mother of Allison “Butch” Hall, Jr. of Ghent, Mark (Marianne) Hall of Berlin, Terry (Barbara) Hall of Berlin, Jennifer (Derek) Hall of Baird, TX, and the late Jody Hall; sister of Cathy Coughlin of Rotterdam and the late Mary Mastropole. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 16 at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home, 457 NY Route 43, Stephentown, with Diane Mosher officiating. Interment followed in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Stephentown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions would be appreciated to the Taconic Valley Ambulance, PO Box 307, Berlin, NY 12022.

Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.