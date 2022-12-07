The End of an Era

On Saturday, November 26, the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, with Santa Claus in attendance for the kids, held their final monthly breakfast. The breakfasts, held at the Grafton Fire Hall, were a tradition on the last Saturday of each month for over a decade. Over the years the breakfasts became an event that the community really looked forward to, somewhat of a meeting place for those in and outside of the Grafton community.

Organizers and volunteers within the Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary did all they could to continue the monthly tradition, but food costs, and inflation in general, just became too much to allow them to do so.