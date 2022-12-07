Submitted by HVCC

The 11th annual Pride of Our Nation, Pride of Our College exhibition, an ever-changing collection of photographs and memorabilia of veterans and active military service members with a connection to the college, remains on view through Friday, December 16, on HVCC’s Troy campus.

Beginning with just a handful of photographs, the exhibit has grown to include more than 100 images and keepsakes, both official military issue and personal. Current students, faculty, and staff submit photos and loan objects, ranging from dog tags and medals to historic documents and full uniforms, that pertain to the military career of a relative or themselves. This year’s exhibition features items from as far back as the Civil War up to present day. For the second year, an In Memorium wall will pay tribute to military personnel or veterans who died within the last 12 months.

Pride of Our Nation, Pride of Our College is a collaborative effort on the part of employees from several departments.

The exhibition is on view in the Troy Savings Bank Charitable Foundation Atrium on the first floor of the Marvin Library. Regular hours are Monday through Thursday, from 8 am to 8 pm, Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm, and Saturday, from 10 am to 2 pm.