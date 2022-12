Operation Holiday Cheer

Adopt a Senior

Submitted by the Rensselaer County Office for the Aging

The Rensselaer County Department for the Aging is once again kindly asking for assistance in granting wishes to seniors this holiday season. Below are the available wish tags, with the gender of the recipient. To claim a tag, please call Lisa Overocker at 518-270-2724 or email loverocker@resnco.com.

All gifts are due to the Department of the Aging by Thursday, December 15. Please wrap and label your gift with the appropriate tag number. Thank you for helping to make a brighter Christmas for our Seniors.

Current Available Tag Numbers

14: Male – Size 11w easy on slippers, 100 piece or less puzzle, micro touch razor.

15: Female – Size 9 slippers, s/m size pajamas, gift card or coupons to Stewart’s.

16: Male – Gift card or coupons to Stewart’s, Welch’s fruit snacks, Little Debbie snacks, Grandma’s chocolate chip cookies.

17: Male – Size 11 slippers, size 11 socks, size M pajamas.

18: Male – Blanket, flashlight, and size 8 slippers.

19: Female – Size 7/8 slippers, blanket, flashlight.

20: Male – Size 9 1/2w slippers, flashlight, canned soup/veggies.

21: Female – Size 9-11 socks, size 4x pajamas, size 4/5x sweater.

23: Male – 2 pairs size M pajamas.

24: Female – Flashlight, heavy duty shower curtain liner with magnets.

25: Female – Hand/body lotion, wet canned cat food, canned soup/veggies.

26: Female – Blanket, size 2x pajamas, kitchen towels.

27: Female – New York Times crossword puzzle book.

28: Female – Size 7 slippers, size 7 socks, size 12 petite pajamas.

31: Female – Size 3x sweater, kitchen towels.

32: Female – Size 9 slippers, blanket, nail polish.

34: Male – Size 10w slippers, blanket, chocolate.

35: Male – Size 9-11 socks, pens/stationery, coupons for milk/eggs or Stewart’s Gift card.

36: Female – Size 2x pajamas, blanket, flashlight.

38: Female – Jigsaw puzzle, canned veggies/soup, coupons for milk/eggs or Stewart’s gift card.

39: Female – Flashlight, candy.

40: Female – Size 3x sweater, size 3x pajamas, coupons for milk/eggs or Stewart’s gift card.

41: Male – Size 9-11 socks , flashlight, size 34-36 pajamas.

43: Male – Size 14w Slippers size 14w, socks 14w, pens/stationery.

44: Female – Flashlight, pens/stationery, kitchen towels.

45: Male – Size 10 1/2, size M pajamas, soap/body wash.

46: Female – Size M sweatshirt, socks, kitchen towels

47: Female – Size 8 slippers, size M socks, size M pajamas.

48: Male – Size 9 slippers, cat food, dog food.

51: Female – Blanket, kitchen towels, candy, dark chocolate

52: Male – Blanket, L/XL pajamas, small cooking pot

53: Female – Kitchen towels, cat food, coupons for milk/eggs or Stewart’s gift card.

56: Female – Canned veggies and soup.

57: Male – Two 300 piece or more, large piece jigsaw puzzles.

58: Female – Kitchen towels, size xl sweater, size 9-11 socks.

59: Female – Size 7 slippers, weighted blanket, size 16 pajamas.

60: Female – Canned veggies and soup, boxes of pasta, coupons for milk/eggs, or Stewart’s gift card.

61: Male – Size 13 slippers, size 3x sweater, size 3x pajamas, large gloves.

Please note that the tags listed were available at the time of printing, and may not reflect the current tags available. Please use the number and email address listed above for an up-to-date tag list.