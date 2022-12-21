Lansingburgh’s First Annual Parade and Tree Lighting

Story by Amy Modesti
Saturday, December 10, residents and visitors lined up along Corliss Park, Northern Avenue, and Fifth Avenue to enjoy a wonderful afternoon. Holiday candy was tossed out to parade goers as a who’s who of participants ranging from area fire departments to the Lansingburgh HS football team, City of Troy departments, police officials, area businesses and residents in decked out vehicles made an appearance. The parade ended at Powers Park.
