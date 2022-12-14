Honoring Henry G. A. Higgitt

By Amy Modesti

On Monday, December 12, a ceremony was held to honor and remember the life of Henry G. A. Higgitt. Born December 9, 1900, in Troy, Higgitt enlisted in the New York Army National Guard, serving in the Support Company, 2nd Infantry Division. Enlisting in the United States Navy in Albany, he served aboard the USS Eagle, USS Sacramento, USS Patonka, and USS Denebola. He served in the US Naval Reserve and Naval Training Station later in his military career tending to boilers in a ship’s engine room. Higgitt was honorably discharged on June 9, 1946, awarded with the World War II Victory Medal and American Campaign Medal.