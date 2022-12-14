Grafton Resolution 62 Sparks Debate, Passes 4-1

By Chris Tergliafera

The major point of interest at the Monday, December 12 regular meeting of the Grafton Town Board was resolution 62, which admonished Supervisor Ingrid Gundrum for alleged ethical misconduct, and urged her to immediately resign. At the meeting, attorney for Supervisor Gundrum, David Gruenberg, read a letter he wrote, claiming the findings by the Ethics Board should not be considered because when the Towns Ethics Board laws changed in 2021, a new Board was never appointed, meaning the current Board shouldn’t have existed past December 31, 2021. Rensselaer Plateau Alliance Executive Director Jim Bonesteel also submitted a letter saying he believes there was no ethical misconduct. Both letters are available for view on the Town’s website, in the packet for the December 12 meeting, as is the letter from Kevin Luibrand, of Luibrand Law Firm, PLLC, that was the catalyst for the creation of resolution 62.

Several residents spoke up in support of Supervisor Gundrum, others stated they just wanted the matter resolved, as they feel it’s dividing the Town. When all was said and done, resolution 62