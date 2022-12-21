East Nassau Board of Trustees Highlights 

By Denise Wright

After approval of a lot line adjustment, the December 14 East Nassau Board of Trustees meeting conducted their regular business from highway department business to passing a local law.

The approximately $18,000 salt and sand bill from the Cedar Creek Tree Service and the $4,000 speed humps and signage for Hays Road were approved. The Treasurer reviewed the bills with the Board. There was a discussion on the reallocation of funds and how they are incorporated into the following year's budget.

New York State made various amendments to the Uniform Code, which municipalities must implement through code administration and enforcement. After the public hearing for Local Law 1 of 2022, the Board approved the Type II action. This law updates the