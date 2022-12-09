Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Deputy Town Supervisor, community ally, and wonderful friend, Charles “Doug” Banker. There will be a celebration of his life at Zucchini’s restaurant in Pittsfield on Sunday, December 18, at noon. Donations can be made in his honor to the Cemetery of the Evergreens, where […]
By Amy Modesti From November 1 through February 1, at 7 am, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) employees can grow beards, mustaches, and goatees to help raise money for START Children’s Center Inc. and the Rensselaer County Department for Youth (RCDY). On Friday, December 2, Sheriff Patrick Russo, Undersheriff P.J. Higgitt, several members of the […]
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]