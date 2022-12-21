Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by the NYS Office for the Aging The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and the Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with GetSetUp to offer interactive online programming for older New Yorkers specifically designed to increase activity and wellness, help individuals effectively use digital technology, and find other […]
By Denise Wright After approval of a lot line adjustment, the December 14 East Nassau Board of Trustees meeting conducted their regular business from highway department business to passing a local law. The approximately $18,000 salt and sand bill from the Cedar Creek Tree Service and the $4,000 speed humps and signage for Hays Road […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]