Veterans Recognition Ceremony

On Thursday, November 10, the Everett Wager Senior Center in Grafton held a ceremony, including a free lunch, to honor veterans. The veterans, including Town of Berlin Supervisor Rob Jaeger, were each recognized for their service. County Executive Steve McLaughlin, Legislator Dan Casale, and Assemblymen (and Senator-Elect) Jake Ashby were also on hand to help honor the veterans in attendance. The special guest speaker was President of the Albany Chapter of American Gold Star Mother, Carrie Farley, who is the proud mother of SSG Derek J. Farley, who was killed while serving our country.