Structure Fire in Petersburgh

On the evening of Sunday, November 27, at approximately 5:30 pm, the Petersburgh Fire Department, along with mutual aid from the Berlin, Center Brunswick, Hoosick, Grafton, Eagle Mills, and Pittstown Fire Departments, as well as Taconic Emergency Medical Services, responded to a structure fire at 1351 State Route 2 in Petersburgh. Crews battled the fire for several hours, a task that was made difficult due to severe weather. All residents of the home got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo provided.