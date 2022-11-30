Stephentown Town Board Highlights 

By Denise Wright

The Town Board of Stephentown worked hard on November 21, paying the bills, reviewing/approving minutes, and passing resolutions.

Members highlighted two bills that involved purchasing a microphone in conjunction with the court from the general account, and a culvert replacement near Webster Hill Road. The microphone will come in handy for the court and Town to use on various occasions.

The Board approved minutes from the budget workshops, solar energy public hearing, and Town Board. The preliminary budget and special meeting to adopt the budget on November 14 were also approved. The transfer station reported that workers had repaired the gate after a resident had run into it. It isn't as pretty, but it does work. They also said they temporarily suspended the paint program until a lockable storage solution was in place. With inflation happening, officials decided that prices will not be increased this year.