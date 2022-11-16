Rogers Avenue Water Tank Concerns Linger

By Doug La Rocque

To buy or not to buy? That is the question that faced the Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees at their Wednesday, November 9 meeting. The question involved a small strip of land adjacent to the Rogers Avenue site, which the Village might use in any replacement of the leaky tank. Hoosick Falls has twice been turned down in their efforts to obtain a New York State grant to pay for the work. The Board has received an appraisal on the parcel but by law would have to offer a fair market value for the land.