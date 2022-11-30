Petersburgh Town Board Highlights 

By Denise Wright

The November 21 meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board began with two presentations and concerned citizens hoping to hear information about the PFOA contamination in the community.

Dr. Erin Bell from SUNY Albany talked about the health study that has been open to all residents. She explained that they are at 50 percent of their goal of getting adults into the study. Individuals who have already had their bloodwork completed over the summer have their clinical results, which include information on cholesterol and thyroid function, mailed to them. Individuals with a 2-20ng/mL can have increased risks concerning cholesterol, blood pressure, and thyroid. The resident can then share the comprehensive report with their clinical provider. Bell said if any resident in the study does not have a clinical provider, they can contact her office, and they will connect residents to one. She stressed that individuals who lived in the area from 2005 through 2016 could join the study.