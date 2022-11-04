Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Courtesy of HVCC On Thursday, October 27, College, State, and County officials gathered for the opening of the new Workforce Development Career Center at Hudson Valley Community College. The Center, which will be a satellite office of the Rensselaer County Career Center, is operated in conjunction with the Capital Region Workforce Development Board, which will […]
Fifth Straight Year with Property Tax Reduction From the Office of County Executive Steve McLaughlin The proposed 2023 Rensselaer County budget would include a 1 percent property tax reduction, making it the fifth consecutive year with such a reduction. When combined with the previous four years, property taxes will have been reduced by 20 percent […]
by Chris Tergliafera The September 20 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education began with an international travel program proposal. The tentative dates for the trip to Italy would be April 6 through 14. As of now the estimated price for the trip would be $3,800 and would include flights, transportation, […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications The Mountaineer spirit was bright in spite of the rainy first morning of school on Tuesday last week. At BMHS the students started their morning with a Character Education assembly. During the assembly Principal Brownell welcomed the Mountaineers back and talked about arrival and dismissal procedures, hallway and code of conduct […]
On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, […]