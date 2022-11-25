Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Submitted by Kathy Betzinger The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE) has been working with veterans to eliminate homelessness among their population. The Elks National Foundation awards grants to support this effort. Dale Louks, past BPOE State Vice President, and Brunswick BPOE Exalted Ruler Mike Pendergast applied for an ENF Beacon Grant to help […]
Submitted by SVHC 55 local businesses have signed on to collect donations to support Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Vision 2020, from November 21 through January 2. Many business participants will ask customers to round up to the nearest dollar to support the project. Others will offer the opportunity to make a donation by posting […]
Submitted by BCS Communications The Berlin Central School District (BCSD) is pleased to welcome Ms. Amy Ferullo as Berlin Middle High School’s new Assistant Principal. Ms. Ferullo’s dynamic teaching background in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as her 21 years in the field of Special Education, makes her a valuable and exciting addition […]
Submitted by BCS Communications On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations. Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, […]