Motel Concerns Highlight Session

By Doug La Rocque

Recent incidents involving residents of the Falls Motel across from the Hoosick Falls Central School have sparked concerns of area residents. Town Supervisor Mark Surdam indicated one instance involved the school going into lockdown, while the second did not. The new owner of the business spoke at the Monday, November 14 meeting, stating he is in the process of evicting some residents, planning to remodel the building, and is using a property management company to screen further residents to preclude any undesirable occupants. The Board thanked him for the update and asked to be kept in the loop.