Honoring Our Local Veterans

Submitted by BCS Communications

On Thursday, November 10, the Berlin Middle/High and Elementary Schools held Veterans Day assemblies to honor local veterans through musical performances and presentations.

Local veterans Roger Lemere; Robert Hill; Siegfried Krahforst; Sandra Duval, wife of veteran Claude Duval; Patricia Mohos, wife of veteran Frank Mohos, Richard Terpening, Rolland Hewitt, Daryl Maxon, Edward Brand, School Resource Officer Deputy Austin McGuire, Skip Densining, and Assemblyman (and Senator-Elect) Jake Ashby were honored at BMHS.