By Amy Modesti

According to Feeding America, in Rensselaer and surrounding counties, over 89,000 people are food insecure, 25,000 of which are young children and infants. They don’t have the means to afford fresh food, hygiene products, or provide baby formula to their infant. Where does one go to receive assistance and combat food insecurity? The Food Pantries of the Capital District.

Sunday, November 6, the Rustic Barn Pub, along with event host and advocate Bob Gamache, hosted Foodstock 8. Since its 2017 inception, Foodstock is held to raise awareness about food insecurity and help feed the hungry in the Capital Region. And the eighth edition of Sunday’s event was no different.