Business Community Rallies for 2020 Vision Project

Submitted by SVHC

55 local businesses have signed on to collect donations to support Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s (SVHC) Vision 2020, from November 21 through January 2.

Many business participants will ask customers to round up to the nearest dollar to support the project. Others will offer the opportunity to make a donation by posting a QR code near their register or on their restaurant tables.

Additional businesses may join the program by contacting the SVHC Foundation at foundation@svhealthcare.org or 802-447-5017. They will be added to svhealthcare.org as they join.