Alyce M. Danforth – Obituary

Hoosick Falls – Alyce M. Danforth, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022.

Alyce was born on September 3, 1922 in Hoosick Falls, and was the daughter of the late Josephine Millett Hayes and Jack Covey. She was a lifelong resident of Hoosick Falls and was a factory worker for Bill Burns Glue Factory for many years. Additionally, she worked as a cocktail waitress at The Barn and had also worked for the Undergarment Factory.

Alyce enjoyed watching her Soap Operas, listening to country music, gardening, and making her pepper relish. She also loved heading down to the Sand Bar with her family and friends where she enjoyed playing LRC. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Alyce is survived by her loving sons, William F. (Rita) Danforth, Frank W. (Heather Conant) Danforth, Jr., James A. Danforth, David W. (Elizabeth) Danforth, and Alan J. (Arthur Fitch) Danforth; her brothers, Walter Hayes, and Jack (Trina) Covey; and dear friend, Patty Roberson. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandson on the way; several step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many wonderful friends. Alyce was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Franklin W. Danforth, Sr., and her son, John W. Danforth.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, November 29, at the Mahar Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Kathy, at the Watson House in North Bennington, Vermont, for the care she gave to Alyce for the past 4 years.

