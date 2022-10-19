On Saturday, November 12, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, there will be a New York State (NYS) snowmobile safety course held at the Grafton VFW and Fire Hall, 581 South Rd. Lunch and snacks will be provided by the Grafton Trailblazers. Please bring a pen or pencil, as well as warm cloths, as a portion of the class will be outdoors. All registrants must be at least 10 years of age by the date of the course. Parents are encouraged to attend and participate. Completion of this course will result in receiving a NYS snowmobile safety certificate.

There is no charge to register and take this course. To register, visit https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/188092. For more information, call Jim Blessing at 518-469-2656.