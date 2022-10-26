Petersburgh Town Board Meeting

By Denise Wright

The October 17 meeting of the Petersburgh Town Board had some enthusiastic conversations about several plans and events throughout the Town ranging from employment, budget, and building projects.

Supervisor Murray reported that November’s meeting would have several presentations about PFOA, and she encouraged residents to attend if they wished to learn more. She noted that, presently, the Town Clerk does not have access to the town’s Facebook page but that they are working on getting her access. This way, she can download information for residents to use. The Town Board discussed the Town audit. Murray thanked the Town Clerk for assisting by pulling data. She hopes to get information on the website after the Board has had time to read it. Still, she wanted everyone to know that all the recommendations for record-keeping and the approval process for dispersing funds now are being addressed.

The Planning Board received approval for the retaining of a floodplain map in the form of a digital version provided by Community Planning and Environmental Associates for $720. The map will use the 1978 Firm Flood data and the 2018 Flood Risk Report for the Hudson-Hoosic watershed from FEMA.

Assessor Craig Surprise reviewed with the Board the need to come up with a decision about re-evaluating property in the Town. The two-year process requires significant paperwork to be completed if the Board wants to start in 2024; the process needs to move along. The Board will decide by the end of the year.

The Historian reported that the 1991 time capsule was accidentally dug up during repair work in front of the library. He discovered that the container was damaged. Once a new container is purchased, a new location for the time capsule will need to be found. He also touched on the need for the preservation of Town records. The historical society hopes to purchase a new scanner, laptop, and copier that will be placed at the library.

The Building Committee is in the process of getting a roof quote for the Town Hall and two decks for PVMCC and the library. The Town has received three quotes for a generator, and they are waiting on a quote for a gas line for the generator. There was some discussion on how to paint the lines in the parking lot of the PVMCC to make the entranceway safer for wheelchair accessibility, but more research from the State is needed to make a final decision.

The ambulance will be getting a facelift by changing the cab. The ambulance is presently working on a grant to attempt to add a lift system.

The Highway Department is trying to get two on-call seasonal part-time employees and one full-time, seasonal employee to assist with snow removal. The Board plans to advertise for the positions and hopes to make a final decision by November 21. The Board felt that having a CDL license would be preferred but not required.

The budget calendar was finalized, with the Town Board setting two budget workshops for October 24 and 26, at 6:30 pm, and a public hearing was set up for November 7, at 7 pm. The budget adoption special meeting date will be November 14, at 7 pm. The budget has to be finished by November 20.