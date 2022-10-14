Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
On Monday, October 10, the Brunswick Elks Lodge 2556, under the leadership of Exalted Ruler Mike Pendergast and House Committee Chair Rick Seguin, hosted a turkey dinner fundraiser. The dinner was served by the men and ladies of the Elks to a sold out crowd at their lodge on Rt. 2 in Eagle Mills. A […]
Written and Submitted by Alice Walsh In July, 2022, my husband David and I took a road trip in our small motorhome to Lincoln, Nebraska, to deliver my handmade quilt, Sampler of Library Catalog Cards 1851-2006, to the International Quilt Museum, where it was added to the museum’s permanent collection. I had submitted the quilt […]
by Chris Tergliafera The September 20 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education began with an international travel program proposal. The tentative dates for the trip to Italy would be April 6 through 14. As of now the estimated price for the trip would be $3,800 and would include flights, transportation, […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications The Mountaineer spirit was bright in spite of the rainy first morning of school on Tuesday last week. At BMHS the students started their morning with a Character Education assembly. During the assembly Principal Brownell welcomed the Mountaineers back and talked about arrival and dismissal procedures, hallway and code of conduct […]
On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, […]