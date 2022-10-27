Music to Help Feed the Hungry

Submitted by Mark Emanatian
Join us on Sunday, November 6, from 2 to 8 pm at the Rustic Barn Pub, 150 Speigletown Rd, for Foodstock 8. This event is a benefit concert for The Food Pantries of the Capital District, featuring six hours of music and peace to feed the hungry. Participating bands include Northern Borne, The Hilltown Ramblers, The Tyes, Soul Sky, Bob Barker Band, and The Mushroom Men. Entry fee for the event is a suggested donation of $10 and/or donations of food, infant, and/or hygiene products, such as:
- Canned proteins
- Peanut butter
- Canned fruits and vegetables
- Starches (rice, pasta, oatmeal, pancake mix, etc.).
- Diapers
- Formula
- Shampoo and conditioner
- Paper towels
- Laundry soap
- and much more
Suggested items include foods low in fat, sugar, and sodium. Foods to avoid include those that are home canned, outdated, having no label, or in a glass jar. No registration is necessary.
Leave a Reply