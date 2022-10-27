Music to Help Feed the Hungry

Submitted by Mark Emanatian

Join us on Sunday, November 6, from 2 to 8 pm at the Rustic Barn Pub, 150 Speigletown Rd, for Foodstock 8. This event is a benefit concert for The Food Pantries of the Capital District, featuring six hours of music and peace to feed the hungry. Participating bands include Northern Borne, The Hilltown Ramblers, The Tyes, Soul Sky, Bob Barker Band, and The Mushroom Men. Entry fee for the event is a suggested donation of $10 and/or donations of food, infant, and/or hygiene products, such as:

Canned proteins

Peanut butter

Canned fruits and vegetables

Starches (rice, pasta, oatmeal, pancake mix, etc.).

Diapers

Formula

Shampoo and conditioner

Paper towels

Laundry soap

and much more

Suggested items include foods low in fat, sugar, and sodium. Foods to avoid include those that are home canned, outdated, having no label, or in a glass jar. No registration is necessary.