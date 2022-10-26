Hoosick Falls Veterans Day Program

On Friday, November 11, at 4 pm, The Friends of the Bennington Battlefield will present “We Remember the Battle,” a program in honor of veterans. The event will take place in the red brick house located down the hill from the main gate of the battlefield, 30 Caretakers Road.

This program will feature members of the Friends group sharing the experiences of several of the people whose lives were touched by the Battle of Bennington, including a newly uncovered account, which has never before been published. These accounts will be presented in unique and engaging ways that will place them in their proper context. Following a question-and-answer period, refreshments will be served at 4:30 pm.

The program is free and open to the public, however donations to the Friends will be welcome. Parking will be available on the Caretakers lawn. No RSVP required. Contact David Pitlyk at david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov or 518-860-9094 for additional details.