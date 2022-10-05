Hoosick Falls’ St. Patrick’s Parade Fundraising

Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade Committee will be kicking off the fundraising season on Sunday, October 16, with a tailgate and chili cook-off at the Polish Hall from 11 am to 1 pm. There is no entry fee, just bring your chili to the Polish Hall at 11 am to participate. For a $5 sampling fee, attendees will vote for the hottest, most original, and best overall. All proceeds go to the St. Patrick’s Parade. Enter the pot o’ gold raffle for $10 a ticket, for a chance to win $500 in cash. Tickets are available from any committee member. You can also sign up to have you or your company’s name on the 32nd annual t-shirts.

You can also mail a check for $50 with the name as you want it to appear on the t-shirts to St. Patrick’s Parade, PO Box 144, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. The deadline is December 1.

Any questions, contact any committee member: Kevin O’Malley, Marie O’Neil, Polly Harrington, Michele Schmigel, Mary Bradley, Maureen Carknard, or Renee Trombley.