Elks Charity Fundraiser

On Monday, October 10, the Brunswick Elks Lodge 2556, under the leadership of Exalted Ruler Mike Pendergast and House Committee Chair Rick Seguin, hosted a turkey dinner fundraiser. The dinner was served by the men and ladies of the Elks to a sold out crowd at their lodge on Rt. 2 in Eagle Mills. A large number of take-out orders were also served, with all proceeds being donated to support the Grafton Food Pantry at Our Lady of the Snow Church, Owens Rd, Cropseyville. The Pantry is open 10 am to 2 pm, every Saturday. It serves guests from the eastern Rensselaer County area including Brunswick, Grafton, Petersburgh, Berlin, and Hoosick Falls. Anyone in need is welcome. The pantry provides canned staples, baking necessities, eggs, dairy and cheese items, all areas of personal care, frozen and fresh meat, bread, fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as dog and cat food.