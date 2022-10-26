The Town of New Lebanon Recreation Commission has scheduled the fourth community walk for Saturday, November 12, from 10 am to noon. This will be a guided walk through the Hand Hollow Conservation Area, 4079 County Rt. 9, East Chatham. The walk will be led by East Chatham resident Joanna Ezinga. A long distance adventurer, Joanna has trekked thousands of miles in the US and abroad by foot, bike, and kayak.

Make sure to wear good walking or hiking shoes, and bring water. The event will take place rain or shine.

The walk will be about 90 minutes, with a warm up and a cool down, and is over uneven ground, so may not be for everyone. Walking poles are handy to bring along if you have them. Parking is limited, so please try to carpool with a friend. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome; please remember to bring clean up bags for them. Please make sure to RSVP.

For more information, or to RSVP, contact Abbie at NLRecreation03@gmail.com or Joanna at NLRecreation02@gmail.com.

We are taking a winter break and plan to have the next round of walks beginning in March or April, depending on the weather.