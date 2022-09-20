Veterans Hall Open House

Everyone knows and loves a veteran.

Veterans Hall is proud to honor the veterans of Rensselaer, Saratoga, Washington, Albany, and surrounding counties at an Open House on Saturday, September 24 from 10 am to 2 pm, at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds. We encourage everyone to stop in to share a picture or information on a veteran you know. Veterans Hall is a tribute to veterans past and present. Volunteers are compiling a list of veterans’ names from these local areas. Getting your veteran’s name on the list is free, easy, and good way to ensure his/her service will be remembered. Come spend some time with us at the Veterans Hall. For more information, call Jody at 518-859-2988 or Lorraine at 518-753-6936.