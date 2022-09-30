Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
September 29, Thursday Catholic Charities CC Move Food Giveaway, 9:30 am, Lansingburgh Boys and girls Club, 501 4th Ave., Troy Sarah Rudd presentation, 6 pm, Louis Miller Museum, 166 Main St, Hoosick Falls, Katie Brownell presents on Sarah Rudd, a Bennington woman, mother, and wife of militiaman Joseph Rudd, staff@hoosickhistory.com or 518-686-4682 for info Katica […]
Story by Amy Modesti Autumn is here, and the Third Annual Petersburgh Harvest Festival was the perfect way to welcome the season. The hometown fest brought Petersburgh residents and visitors from neighboring areas together Saturday, September 24. Fifteen vendors took part in selling everything from pottery, flower illustrations, wool-made items, farm-made products, gourmet and medicinal […]
by Chris Tergliafera The September 20 regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board of Education began with an international travel program proposal. The tentative dates for the trip to Italy would be April 6 through 14. As of now the estimated price for the trip would be $3,800 and would include flights, transportation, […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications The Mountaineer spirit was bright in spite of the rainy first morning of school on Tuesday last week. At BMHS the students started their morning with a Character Education assembly. During the assembly Principal Brownell welcomed the Mountaineers back and talked about arrival and dismissal procedures, hallway and code of conduct […]
On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, […]