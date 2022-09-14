Missing Dog

Black border collie last seen in the area of South Rd., Cropseyville. May have red leash still attached. Unknown if injured.
Contact 518-270-5252, Sheriff’s non-emergency line if caught or seen.
Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
Black border collie last seen in the area of South Rd., Cropseyville. May have red leash still attached. Unknown if injured.
Contact 518-270-5252, Sheriff’s non-emergency line if caught or seen.
View this week’s entire newspaper by tapping or clicking on the image: You must be logged in to view this article.
by Doug La Rocque That was the unanimous sentiment expressed by those in attendance at a Rensselaer County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), public hearing held Tuesday morning, September 6, at the Brunswick Town Hall. The subject of the hearing was a request by CVE North America for funding as well as both sales tax and […]
On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, […]
On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, […]
Long-time Hoosick Falls girls soccer coach Tom Husser will be inducted into the 2022 class of the New York State Girls Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 10. Husser, who has coached the Panthers for 19 seasons, has won 285 games in his career, along with four championship game appearances, three New York State […]
Submitted by Berlin Central School Communications On August 25, Pre-K and Kindergarten students who will be attending Berlin Elementary School this fall were invited to the Berlin Central School District (BCSD) Transportation Facility for a Bus Orientation. The youngest Mountaineers learned how to get on and off the school bus safely, buckle their seatbelts, safely […]
Leave a Reply