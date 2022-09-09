Hunting & Trapping Education Courses

Training in safe handling of firearms and hunting ethics is required before purchasing a hunting license.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today reminded all new hunters and trappers planning to go afield this season that they must first complete a mandatory hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education course before obtaining the appropriate sporting license or hunting privilege. In-person, instructor-led hunter education courses are being offered throughout New York during September and October. Bowhunter education, trapper education, and waterfowl hunter education courses are also available, and all in-person courses are free and offer hands-on experience.

With hunting licenses now on sale, first-time hunters and trappers are encouraged to sign up for certification courses soon to reserve a spot, as these courses can fill quickly. Each year, thousands of New Yorkers take DEC’s hunter and trapper education courses. DEC’s online registration system makes it easy to view a list of all available courses. To locate a hunter or trapper education course, visit DEC’s website or contact a local DEC office for assistance.

Please visit this website for more specific information:

https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.