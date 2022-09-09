Hoosick Falls CSD Class of 1970 Reunion

On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, and Bill Gaillard, former instrumental music director at HFCS. Classmates traveled from Maine, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Colorado, New Brunswick Canada, Vermont and New York. It was a most enjoyable afternoon and we look forward to our next gathering.