Gospel Singing in Wood Park

On Wednesday, September 21 from 6 to 6:45 pm, the Green Mountain Mennonite Fellowship will be singing Gospel at Wood Park in Hoosick Falls. All are welcome to come, rain or shine. Contact Jerry at 518-233-4181 with any questions.
Little Gems Therapeutic Riding, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization hosted at Emerald Glen Equestrian Center in Stephentown, is seeking people in three areas to help us further our mission of providing a safe, encouraging environment in which participants can maximize their physical, emotional, and intellectual potential through the development of their relationship with horses:
Grafton Historical Society The Grafton Historical Society will present a program on the Grafton Fire Department on Wednesday, September 21 at 7 pm at Grafton Town Hall. Fire Chief Jim Goyer will talk about the history of the department and his experiences with it since he was a teenager. Chief Goyer is one of the longest serving fire chiefs in […]
Submitted by BCSD Communications The Mountaineer spirit was bright in spite of the rainy first morning of school on Tuesday last week. At BMHS the students started their morning with a Character Education assembly. During the assembly Principal Brownell welcomed the Mountaineers back and talked about arrival and dismissal procedures, hallway and code of conduct […]
On August 6th, members of the Class of 1970 from Hoosick Falls Central School and St. Mary’s Academy celebrated a combined 52nd high school reunion. Approximately 90 classmates and guests enjoyed reminiscing with friends and had a buffet meal prepared by the Polish Hall members in Hoosick Falls. Special guests included Phil Leonard, former Superintendent, […]
Long-time Hoosick Falls girls soccer coach Tom Husser will be inducted into the 2022 class of the New York State Girls Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, September 10. Husser, who has coached the Panthers for 19 seasons, has won 285 games in his career, along with four championship game appearances, three New York State […]
