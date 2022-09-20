The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Gospel Singing in Wood Park

By Leave a Comment

On Wednesday, September 21 from 6 to 6:45 pm, the Green Mountain Mennonite Fellowship will be singing Gospel at Wood Park in Hoosick Falls. All are welcome to come, rain or shine. Contact Jerry at 518-233-4181 with any questions.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *