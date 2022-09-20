Fire Chief Jim Goyer Presentation

Grafton Historical Society

The Grafton Historical Society will present a program on the Grafton Fire Department on Wednesday, September 21 at 7 pm at Grafton Town Hall. Fire Chief Jim Goyer will talk about the history of the department and his experiences with it since he was a teenager. Chief Goyer is one of the longest serving fire chiefs in Rensselaer County. This program is free and the public is invited. Light refreshments will be served. For more information contact Anne Kiely at adkiely@aol.com.